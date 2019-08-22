Son Ram Charan Pens Emotional Note for His 'Inspiration' Chiranjeevi on 64th Birthday

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, who turns another year older today, has been ruling Telugu cinema for the last three decades and will soon be seen in the biographical epic action film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which is being produced by his son, the well-known actor Ram Charan.

While fans across the world are wishing the veteran actor on his birthday, one wish has stolen hearts online. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan took to Instagram to post a beautiful message for his father alongside an adorable picture of the two together.

Sharing an image on Instagram, where Ram Charan can be seen hugging Chiranjeevi, the actor wrote, "You've been an inspiration, a mentor and a guide to millions including me. They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa. Wish you a very happy birthday Appa. May you continue inspiring all of us. Love you a lot. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi"

Notably, Chiranjeevi's next Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, is set to release on October 2. The film is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and it also stars, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty in a cameo.

In a recent interaction with media following the teaser launch of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Ram Charan revealed that he has not been shying away from films, but was rather waiting to be a "part of good content." The actor had further revealed, "My next film is 'RRR' and it will be my comeback."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.