Son Says Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Remains on Life Support, Signs Thumbs Up to Doctors

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a Chennai hospital, is still on life support. His son SP Charan has said that his father is able to recognise the doctors and has regained mobility.

SPB tested positive to Covid-19 and got admitted at MGM Healthcare earlier this month. The hospital said on August 14 that he is in a critical condition in the ICU.

Charan has now said that the doctors are happy with the progress, but the singer may take a long time to recover fully.

He said in a video message on Facebook, "Dad was shifted from the 3rd floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the 6th floor. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. He is moving around a little bit and signed thumbs up to the doctors and is able to recognise them.

"He is still on life support, he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign that he is on a road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team and he will take a long time for recovery. But, we are all hopeful.

"This is not going to happen in a day or two, maybe even a week. He is going to surely recover and get back to us as early as possible. We are happy and the doctors are as well. He is looking good and not fully sedated now. He is able to recognise people. He will not talk for a little while, but, surely, he will get to that level soon enough."