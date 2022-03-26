Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin Wedding: CLOY Stars To Marry On March 31? Here's What We Know

If recent reports are to be believed, the much-anticipated wedding of Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin is set to take place next week. The stars of the hit Korean drama Crash Landing on You are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 31, a new report has revealed. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin had previously revealed that they were tying the knot but had not shared details about their wedding date and venue.

Via Koreaboo, according to South Korean publication Edaily, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin will be tying the knot on March 31 in Seoul. The couple will exchange their vows at the Sheraton Grand Walker Hill Hotel’s Aston House which is located in Gwangjang-dong, Seoul. Koreaboo also reported that the couple will be inviting their families and close friends for their outdoor wedding, with a final guest list of under 200 people. The wedding guest list and other details are still under the wraps.

Fans are already excited to see Son Ye-jin in her wedding dress and the couple walking down the aisle! Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin began dating a few months after their show Crash Landing On You ended. The news about the couple dating was revealed by Dispatch in January 2021 and soon, the actors confirmed that they are indeed together. Despite being together, the couple has been private about their relationship. So, when they announced their wedding plans, it came as a big surprise to fans.

While the couple individually shared the news of their wedding, the actors’ respective agencies issued a stern statement regarding the speculation surrounding their wedding. According to a report by Allkpop, both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s agencies stressed that the wedding would take place privately with only close family and friends present.

The official statements shared by the entertainment agencies had asked for the public’s understanding. On the issue of several speculations regarding the date of the wedding, Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment commented, “It is difficult to confirm matters related to the star’s private life."

On the work front, both the actors continue to be busy with their projects. Hyun finished filming his upcoming movies The Point Men and Confidential Assignment 2 and will be filming Harbin later in the year. Son Ye-jin recently finished filming for her K-Drama Thirty-Nine which is streaming on Netflix.

