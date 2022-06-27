Son Ye-jin Is Pregnant: Crash Landing On You Star Reveals She and Hyun Bin Expecting 1st Baby

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first baby! Son Ye-jin took to Instagram and revealed that she is pregnant via an adorable Instagram post. The news of Son Ye-jin’s pregnancy comes months after the couple tied the knot.

Taking to Instagram, the Thirty-Nine star shared a picture of a meadow with the sun shining brightly behind, hinting a new beginning along with her note to fans. “Today, I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us,” she said in the post.

“I’m still confused, but I’m living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement. I’m so grateful, but I’m so careful that I haven’t been able to tell the people around me yet. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it’s too late. We will protect the precious life that has come to us,” Son Ye-jin added.

The news of Son Ye-jin’s pregnancy comes less than a month after her agency had shot down rumours that she was pregnant. In May, rumours went wild suggesting that Son Ye-jin is pregnant after a picture of her hinted at a baby bump. However, her statement issued a statement that read: “[The pregnancy rumors] are absolutely not true. If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you.”

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin got married earlier this year. They held a private wedding in March with their respective families and a few friends attending the ceremony. Pictures from the fairytale wedding went viral, with fans showering the Crash Landing On You couple with love. The couple made headlines when they travelled to the US for their honeymoon.

