Son Ye-Jin Thanks Her Fans for Their Wishes on Her Engagement With CLOY Co-Star Hyun Bin

On February 10, Crash Landing on You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced that they will be tieing the knot. Since then, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple. The famous South Korean actress recently thanked everyone for their love and wishes. She was attending a press conference with the cast and crew of JTBC’s new K-drama Thirty-Nine. This event marked her first public appearance after the announcement of her engagement.

The actress said, “I am just so thankful. I am not sure what to say about such a personal matter in my life, here at the press conference for the drama ‘Thirty-Nine’, but I feel that I am encountering such important events at the start of 2022, both as an actress and as a person, and so it almost feels like destiny. I have received so many congratulations from everyone, and so I want to take this opportunity to thank you all."

Both the actors had announced the news on social media. While Son Ye-jin shared the news via her Instagram handle, Hyun Bin shared the news with a handwritten note via his agency, VAST.

The couple’s wedding will reportedly take place in Seoul in March and will be a private ceremony.

The couple has been dating for over a year now. The news of their relationship was revealed by Dispatch Korea on January 1, 2021. Soon, Son Ye-jin confirmed the news with a post on Instagram. The actors had fans rooting for them to date in real life after they starred in Crash Landing On You. The hit show, which ran between December 2019 and February 2020, was not only popular in South Korea but also became one of the most popular K-dramas internationally.

Although the confirmation of their relationship, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin has been a rather private couple.

