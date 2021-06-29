Sona Mahapatra Takes a Dig at Anu Malik on His Return as Judge on Indian Idol 12

Singer Sona Mahapatra never minces words and shares her thought unabashedly. On Monday, the singer took a dig at the reality musical show Indian Idol season 12 and music composer Anu Malik, who currently is among the judging panel of the show. The singer’s remark was in response to the user’s tweet who tagged her in. Tagging the show Indian Idol and Sony TV, an internet user tweeted, “Anu Malik has been absolved of the #metoo allegations. @sonamohapatra. He is firmly in #judge seat since the past few weeks." Sona then replied back with a curt remark that read, “Trash loves trash.”

During 2018-19, when the MeToo campaign gained momentum in India, music composerMalikwas accused of sexual harassment by many singers including Mahapatra, Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit, and more. Sona was the first to call Malik out, accusing him of calling her at odd hours and once referring to her as "maal" in front of her composer husband Ram Sampath. Bhasin and Pandit also came forward with their stories of alleged harassment at the hands of Malik when they were young and looking for work.

Owing to the allegations levelled against him, the composer was dropped as the judge of the singing-reality show Indian Idol in the year 2019.

After he backed out of the show, Malik released a statement on the public platform and denied all the accusations. He claimed, “It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done. I have been silent all this while as I was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But I realise that my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness…Being a father of two daughters, I can’t even imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it."

After the show was shifted to Daman owing to the lockdown in Maharashtra, Anu was roped in as the Judge on the show in place of Vishal Dadlani. And this seems to irk the users.

