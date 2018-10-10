Sona Mohapatra Accuses Kailash Kher of Sexual Misconduct, Narrates Her Ordeal

(1) I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after. (1) https://t.co/Cfz8Hf4sdP — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

(2) That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don’t pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip’ the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up’ https://t.co/beBehXBLup — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

3)The fact that Kailash had sung in my studios & for many projects in which I was the producer & knew me to be as strong as i am or that he had only recently taken a favour from my partner @RamSampathLive to create a personal track for him didn’t stop him. #TheHubris of such #men https://t.co/GLHvCsIPDR — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

How many women will you apologise to Kailash Kher??? Start now. Will take a lifetime. (4) https://t.co/yZimwUshoE — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

Sona Mohaptra has alleged that she was sexually harassed by fellow singer Kailash Kher. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, Sona accused Kailash for making inappropriate sexual advances towards her.Speaking about one of her encounters with Kailash at a restaurant in Mumbai, she wrote, “I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after.” (sic)Sona further alleged that Kailash continued to make advances even as they landed in Dhaka for a concert. “On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don’t pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip’ the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up’,” she wrote.She slammed the singer for calling himself “simple and devoted to music.”“If this chap could dare try this stunt with me, it’s a disease that he has & I can vouch for not only these two women’s stories but hundreds more he would’ve have preyed on,” she added.News18 reached out to Kailash Kher over call and WhatsApp for his comment but the singer didn’t respond.On Monday, an unnamed female journalist, in a series of tweets, alleged that the singer sat between two women on an occasion and kept putting his hand on their thighs.In his defense, Kailash said in a statement to IANS: "For all those who know me and have come across me, will know how much I respect humanity, especially women, even more for the ones who work in media since their work is difficult."