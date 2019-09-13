Take the pledge to vote

Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Sony TV for Rehiring Anu Malik in Indian Idol 11, Criticises Vishal Dadlani for Hypocrisy

In a series of tweets, Sona Mohapatra criticised Sony TV's decision to rehire Anu Malik as a judge in 'Indian Idol 11'. She even called out Vishal Dadlani for associating with Anu.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
Image of Sona Mahopatra, Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani, courtesy of Instagram
Amid reports floating around claiming that #MeToo accused Anu malik is returning to Indian Idol as judge for the the latest, eleventh season, Sona Mohapatra, who had earlier criticised and called out the singer-composer for his alleged misconduct towards women, has penned a note on Twitter, criticising Sony TV and music composer Vishal Dadlani for associating with Anu.

Read: Anu Malik to Return As Indian Idol Judge, Shooting Promo With Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar

Sona took to social media yet again and even called out Vishal for his hypocrisy. She went onto the extent of drawing out a tweet of Vishal from an earlier period in which he criticised the Narendra Modi government for not taking strict action in the case of young women getting raped in India.

In one of her tweets, Sona wrote about Anu and criticised the entertainment network for rehiring him. She wrote, "This is the depraved man who rubs himself, threatens, drops his pants, forces someone’s head into his crotch & then repeat replay. This is the man @SonyTV @SonyTVUSA @sonytvuk hires back for the nth time on Indian Idol as judge?."

Calling out Vishal for collaborating with Anu, Sona wrote, "& since U do care about the pain of Indian women & girls,Vishal, take a real stand, stand up & walk your talk.Multiple women spoke up about Anu Malik in @IndiaMeToo & some were minors during the incident. No amount of money or fame is worth this. #MeToo."

Check out Sona's tweets here:

Indian Idol Season 11 is set to start airing on Sony TV in 2019 with Aditya Narayan as its host.

