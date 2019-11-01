Take the pledge to vote

Sona Mohapatra Clarifies Statement on Sachin Tendulkar, Says He is Used for Promotions

Sona Mohapatra had recently written an open letter to Sony TV for bringing back Anu Malik as the judge on singing reality show Indian Idol.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
Sona Mohapatra recently posted a strongly-worded open letter on social media, where she slammed a number of people for letting Anu Malik, who was accused by sexual harassment by many women, come back to Indian Idol 11 as a judge. The composer was asked to leave his post as a judge last year in the light of allegations levied by singers including Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and Alisha Chinai.

In her open letter, Sona Mohapatra had also mentioned Sachin Tendulkar, saying that his tweets were promoting Indian Idol despite Anu Malik being the judge. After a few websites reported that Sona Mohapatra slammed Tendulkar for his tweets, the singer clarified by saying that it was against Sony TV which was using Sachin Tendulkar to promote Indian Idol, probably without his knowledge.

"Not True. A national hero’s twitter handle being used as a commercial marketing machinery by @SonyTV to divert the public’s attention from the fact that they reinstated a serial sexual offender as judge on Indian Idol upset me. Nothing else. #clickbait #pr #tactics I SEE YOU," she wrote on Twitter.

Check it out:

The singer had previously tweeted saying that Tendulkar should not be promoting a show with Anu Malik as a judge.

In another Tweet, the singer wrote, “Dear India, just like actors & cricketers get paid to endorse brands on TV, their twitter & other social media handles are available for a price for the same purpose. I doubt Sachin Tendulkar watches Indian Idol & then bothers to write detailed tweets about their contestants?”

In her aforementioned open letter, Mohapatra had slammed Sony TV for calling Malik back as a judge. She also slammed Sonu Nigam for using verbal abuses against her and Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar for not speaking up against the composer. This came after singer Neha Bhasin also accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment.

