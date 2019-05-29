Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter

This comes two days after Sona called out Salman for his “low-brow” dig at Priyanka Chopra over leaving his forthcoming film Bharat the last minute to get married to Nick Jonas.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter
Image: Instagram/Sona Mohapatra
Loading...
Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter on Wednesday to share screenshots of a Salman Khan fan threatening to kill her if she ever said anything untoward about the superstar again.

Sharing the threatening message, Sona wrote, “Such & such mails come my way regularly, from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat, drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia.”




This comes two days after Sona called out Salman for his “low-brow” dig at Priyanka Chopra for leaving his forthcoming film Bharat the last minute to get married to Nick Jonas.

Notably, Salman has been talking about Priyanka a lot while promoting Bharat. First, he said the Quantico actor left the biggest film of her career, for which most women would leave their husbands. He then said Priyanka should also promote the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial since she’d loved its script and agreed to do it.

Responding to his remarks, Sona had tweeted, "Because Priyanka Chopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey."




In another tweet, she wrote, “A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India.”




Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram