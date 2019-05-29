Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter

Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/8cxH6vtZyg — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 28, 2019

Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter on Wednesday to share screenshots of a Salman Khan fan threatening to kill her if she ever said anything untoward about the superstar again.Sharing the threatening message, Sona wrote, “Such & such mails come my way regularly, from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat, drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia.”This comes two days after Sona called out Salman for his “low-brow” dig at Priyanka Chopra for leaving his forthcoming film Bharat the last minute to get married to Nick Jonas.Notably, Salman has been talking about Priyanka a lot while promoting Bharat. First, he said the Quantico actor left the biggest film of her career, for which most women would leave their husbands. He then said Priyanka should also promote the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial since she’d loved its script and agreed to do it.Responding to his remarks, Sona had tweeted, "Because Priyanka Chopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey."In another tweet, she wrote, “A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India.”