Sona Mohapatra in Self-Isolation Amid Coronvirus Scare

Sona Mohapatra said in an interview that this is her first continuous 10 days at home in over a decade and she cannot wait to get back on the road.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 6:58 AM IST
Sona Mohapatra is under complete isolation and quarantine since the last ten days due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The singer has shared how the isolation and industry lock-down is impacting her life.

In an interview with Times Of India, she said, "2020 had started literally on steroids for me. My travel calendar in two months included seven countries and on top of that over thirteen cities in India, with the pandemic of covid19 having hit most parts of the world, everything has come to a standstill! This is my first continuous 10 days at home in over a decade."

In the wake of coronavirus, the Indian Motion Producers' of Pictures Association (IMPPA) have announced that the shooting of films, TV shows, advertisements and web shows will have to stop from March 19 onwards till March 31st.

"The musicians in my band are my family and they are having a tough time with all entertainment work, tours and concerts being cancelled due to the precautionary measures of avoiding large crowds. Mumbai is a tough city to survive and pay your bills in and I feel their pain," said the singer.

India has reported 126 positive cases including 22 foreign nationals. So far, three people -- one each in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra -- have lost their lives after getting infected with the virus.

