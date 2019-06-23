Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sona Mohapatra Lashes Out at Shahid Kapoor for Playing 'Deeply Misogynistic' Role in Kabir Singh

While 'Kabir Singh' received a massive opening on its release this past Friday, many pointed out that it ended up "glorifying" and "normalising" misogyny and patriarchy.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
Sona Mohapatra Lashes Out at Shahid Kapoor for Playing 'Deeply Misogynistic' Role in Kabir Singh
While 'Kabir Singh' received a massive opening on its release this past Friday, many pointed out that it ended up "glorifying" and "normalising" misogyny and patriarchy.
Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed Shahid Kapoor for taking on the role of a "misogynistic" man in his latest release Kabir Singh. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

While the film received a massive opening on its release this past Friday, many pointed out that it ended up "glorifying" and "normalising" misogyny and patriarchy. Sona, too, lashed out at Shahid for being "irresponsible" on choosing to play a part which is so "deeply misogynistic, patriarchal and truly disturbing."

Calling the actor out on Twitter, Sona, in a response to TV star Nakuul Mehta's post, wrote, "how can we keep such deeply disturbing , dark & dangerous politics ‘aside’? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh." (sic)

Quoting a now-deleted tweet by National Commission for Women chairperson, Rekha Sharma, Sona commented, “Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the chairperson of the @NCWIndia, makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in #India.” (sic)

This comes after Sona criticised Salman Khan for taking a "low brow" dig at Priyanka Chopra over quitting his movie Bharat. Salman had been relentlessly taking sly digs at Priyanka for opting out of his movie at the "last minute". In a series of tweets, Sona slammed the actor by calling him the "poster child of toxic masculinity."

