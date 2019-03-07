English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sona Mohapatra Not Happy with Salman Khan on Her Timeline, Requests Twitter to 'Spruce Up Algorithm'
Sharing a screenshot of Salman Khan’s tweet about having wrapped his latest film 'Bharat', Sona wrote on her Twitter, " I don’t follow this person."
Image: Instagram/ Sona Mohapatra
Singer Sona Mohapatra is not happy with everything she is witnessing on Twitter. She has urged Twitter to remove 'advertised tweets' featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan from her timeline.
Her post comes as response to a post that announced the wrap-up of the schedule of Salman and Katrina Kaif starrer period drama Bharat, an Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. She wrote in reply to the post appearing on her timeline, "Dear @twitter I don’t follow this person & would request you to spruce up your algorithm to NOT put his advertised tweets on my timeline."
However, it didn't go down well some Twitter users. Fans of Khan started responding angrily to her tweet. One user wrote, "They can't provide a special service to you, I guess.. Even I don't follow many but see their tweets on my feed.."
Another one wrote, "Attention seeker spotted..."
This is not the first time that Sona has spoken out against Salman. After the actor was convicted in the black buck case, Sona wrote in a tweet, “So, what new inane defence will Madhu Kishwar sprout now? Nafisa Ali? RJ Rishi Kannan? Will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck ups in the industry do? When’s bail? When’s the next block buster release? Dabangg’concert’ tour dates? Big Boss? Charity drives?”
Sona has also been critical of male playback singers like Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, whose names have cropped up in relation to India's #MeToo movement. She also called out singer Sonu Nigam for being supportive of Malik. Sona had herself accused Malik of sexual misconduct.
This is not the first time that Sona has spoken out against Salman. After the actor was convicted in the black buck case, Sona wrote in a tweet, “So, what new inane defence will Madhu Kishwar sprout now? Nafisa Ali? RJ Rishi Kannan? Will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck ups in the industry do? When’s bail? When’s the next block buster release? Dabangg’concert’ tour dates? Big Boss? Charity drives?”
Sona has also been critical of male playback singers like Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, whose names have cropped up in relation to India's #MeToo movement. She also called out singer Sonu Nigam for being supportive of Malik. Sona had herself accused Malik of sexual misconduct.
