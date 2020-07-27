Sona Mohapatra Says Ram Sampath Was Targeted By 'Illiterate Gang' Like AR Rahman

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter to reveal that her husband, composer and singer Ram Sampath was targetted by an "illiterate gang" in Bollywood and it took him two years to recover. This comes after music maestro AR Rahman took to Twitter to say that he was being targeted by a gang who was stopping him from getting good work.

Sona took to Twitter and wrote in a series of tweets, "This ‘illiterate self-important’ gang works against any genuine, classy, dignified, talented creative professional. Felt heartbroken seeing Ram Sampath go through hell, worse, finally plug out of this toxic biotope 3 years ago. The final straw was #Raees. Took him 2yrs to recover post."

She also took a dig at Farhan Akhtar and Sonakshi Sinha."Not just the low-brow film awards,even in music concerts headlining big international acts, stage is shared by musical greats like Sonakshi Sinha, Farhan Akhtar. The latter also ‘performs’ for the #CokeStudio on ground gigs, women’s orgs, commonwealth games. This is on you #India," she added.

"But plug out we must. Ram dealt with his depression & deep disappointment by blocking many of these bullies from his life & phone register,taking up martial arts,working with,archiving folk & classical musicians in our studio,finding solace in music,writing scripts. #MentalHealth," she concluded her thread.

Previously, in an interview with Radio Mirchi, AR Rahman had said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours."

He said that when Mukesh Chhabra approached him for Dil Bechara, he gave him four songs in two days. Then the filmmaker told him that he was advised against going to the maestro by many people.

"I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm."