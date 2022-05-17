Sona Mohapatra Says She Will Not Buy Products Endorsed by Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Women Taking Shortcuts...'

Musician and singer Sona Mohapatra does not mince words when it comes to sharing her opinion on certain topics. Most recently, the artist lashed out at Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner regarding a money laundering case worth Rs 200 crore. Sona posted a tweet along with a picture of Jacqueline where the actress was endorsing a cosmetic brand.

The singer criticised the actress and tweeted, “And also apparently free, expensive, unearned luxury gifts.” Sona added that it is her personal decision to avoid any brand with a brand ambassador like Jacqueline who has been accused of financial crimes. Sona also mentioned in the tweet that brands should hire celebrities who are people of substance, have a worthy skill set, or something to admire. “If not, please don’t sell me anything with your vacuous self,” wrote Sona.

The singer expanded on her opinion in the following tweet as she wrote, “Apart from creating a society with toxic role models for the coming generation, we also kill any genuine commitment to the gender equality movement.” Sona added that spreading awareness on such sensitive topics is an uphill task which has been made even tougher when brands choose to hire actresses like Jacqueline. Slamming the actress and those like her, Sona added, “These 5/10 ‘women,’ taking ‘shortcuts’ to ‘success’ become the stereotype to sing about too.”

& also apparently free, expensive, un-earned luxury gifts..my personal decision is to avoid any brand with a Brand ambassador of this kind. Person of substance, have a worthy skill set, something to admire? No? If not, please don’t sell me anything with your vacuous self. #India pic.twitter.com/fKTCupfIeX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 16, 2022

The singer’s sharp hot takes on relevant topics often attract trolls. Most recently, Sona was trolled for standing up for Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Aamir Khan. Ira was trolled for celebrating her birthday in a bikini while her father also stood next to her in a swimming trunk. Sona slammed trolls and said that Ira is not answerable to the trolls who wish to control or comment on her sartorial choices.

All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices.Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India ✋ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 9, 2022

Sona is famous for singing songs like Ambarsariya, Naina, and much more for Bollywood movies.

