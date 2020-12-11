Sona Mohapatra Says Vishal Dadlani's 'Heart Bleeds for Rhea' But Silent on MeToo Accused Anu Malik

Sona Mohapatra has ripped music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani's hypocrisy for his silence over MeToo accused Anu Malik, whom he worked with on Indian Idol. Vishal was a co-judge on Indian Idol with Anu Malik when the latter offered to step down from the panel in 2018 after a number of women accused him of sexual harassment.

Sona called out Vishal's double standards when he spoke up against witch-hunt of Rhea Chakraborty in her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and her brother's bail. To a user who pointed out to Vishal that he had stayed mum when his 'Indian Idol' co-judge Anu Malik was embroiled in #MeToo controversy, Sona tweeted, "'What is right is often forgotten by what is convenient.' Dadlani’s heart bleeds for Rhea Chakraborty. None of this justice bent came into play for Vishal when endless women called out his #IndianIdol colleague Anu Malik. @IndiaMeToo #WontBeForgotten #India #WillRemember."

Sona Mohapatra had called music composer Anu Malik's stepping down as Indian Idol judge a "symbolic victory" for all women who faced sexual harassment. Sona had told IANS: "It's great news. Sony TV took a long time to do this but I am happy that he has finally stepped down from the show. It's a battle of the whole country. There are so many people who did not want to see this person (Anu Malik) flaunting himself on national television because it gives a lot of wrong messages to predators that they can also get away with such a thing."

The issue erupted in 2018 when Sona Mohapatra, for the first time, accused Anu Malik of sexual misconduct, which forced the composer to step down from season 10 of the show in 2018. Singers Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit had also joined Mohapatra in alleging sexual harassment against Anu Malik.