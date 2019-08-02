Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sona Mohapatra Slams Anu Malik As He Gears Up for TV Comeback Post #MeToo

Not only Anu Malik, several popular names from the film industry surfaced last year when the #MeToo movement began in India.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
Image: Instagram/ Sona Mohapatra
Sona Mohapatra slammed singer Anu Malik, accused by several women during the #MeToo movement, after his statement in a recent interview where he addressed the charges and said that he was sad that suddenly he is "out of work for no rhyme or reason."

Taking to Twitter, Sona Mohapatra took a dig at Anu Malik and wrote, "Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure." Sona Mohapatra also shared quotes from Shweta Pandit and several others who had accused Malik of inappropriate behaviour.

In another tweet, Sona called out TV channel Sony for getting Anu Malik back in, despite the allegations levelled at him during #MeToo movement in India. She also tweeted the articles, where Malik was accused by several women of sexual misconduct.

Anu Malik, who recently came up with a new single in collaboration with rapper Parry G, was removed from the singing reality show Indian Idol following allegations of sexual harassment during #MeToo movement. There are reports that Malik is about to return to television as a judge of Indian Idol season 11.

Alleging that Anu Malik even misbehaved with children, Sona Mohapatra last year tweeted, "To all the young girls and women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, ‘fans’ and even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator and has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in.”

Anu Malik had denied the allegations and his lawyer told the media, “India’s #MeToo movement” is being used for his client’s “character assassination”.

Not only Anu Malik, several popular names from the film industry surfaced last year when the #MeToo movement began in India.

