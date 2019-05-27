Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Singer Sona Mohapatra Slams Salman Khan for His 'Low Brow' Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Quitting Bharat

Priyanka Chopra got engaged to Nick Jonas two weeks after exiting 'Bharat' in July last year. They later got married in December with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.

News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Singer Sona Mohapatra Slams Salman Khan for His 'Low Brow' Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Quitting Bharat
Priyanka Chopra got engaged to Nick Jonas two weeks after exiting 'Bharat' in July last year. They later got married in December with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.
Loading...
Singer Sona Mohapatra has criticised actor Salman Khan for taking a "low brow" dig at Priyanka Chopra over quitting his upcoming movie Bharat. Salman has been relentlessly taking sly digs at Priyanka for opting out of his movie at the "last minute".

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor even went on to an extent of saying that "she got the biggest film of her life and she dumped that film and got married." He added that people usually leave their husband for such a film.

Salman's comment has clearly not gone down well with Sona, who, in a series of tweets, has slammed the actor by calling him the "poster child of toxic masculinity."

Responding to his remarks, Sona wrote, "Priyanka Chopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey."

In another post, Sona pointed out that Salman didn't only disrespect Priyanka with such statement but also "the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room." The singer was referring to Katrina Kaif, who was also present in the interview. Katrina eventually replaced the former Quantico star as the leading lady of the Bharat.







At a recent promotional event, Salman said that it was Priyanka who had initially shown keen interest to be a part of Bharat.

"Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) and we all thought it was Katrina Kaif's film. But Katrina and I did 'Tiger Zinda Hai' just before that and Ali said that we need a girl who is 'Hindustani'. I tried telling him, 'Why can't she (Katrina) pull off this role? She has been living in India for the last 20 years.' But then Ali said, 'Priyanka ka phone aaya tha... (we got a call from Priyanka)' and it is also true that Priyanka and my sister Arpita Khan are good friends," Salman said.

While he said Priyanka is a hard-working actress, who efficiently maintains her career in Bollywood as well as in the USA, he said it takes guts to leave one of the biggest films of her career to get married.

In his first official statement, via tweet, Bharat director Ali confirmed that Priyanka had opted out of Bharat in the “Nick of time”, hinting at her engagement with American singer Nick Jonas, at the time.

Priyanka got engaged to Nick two weeks after leaving the movie in July last year. They later got married in December with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram