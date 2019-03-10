English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sona Mohapatra Slams Sonu Nigam After Kailash Kher Replaces Her For a Gig
Singer Sona Mohapatra slammed Sonu Nigam after one of her International Women's Day special performances got cancelled and replaced by Kailash Kher.
Image: Instagram/ Sona Mohapatra
Singer Sona Mohapatra on Saturday slammed the "Abhi mujh mein kahin" hitmaker Sonu Nigam after one of her International Women's Day special performances got cancelled and replaced by singer-composer Kailash Kher who was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by her.
"You will be happy and relieved to know dear men's rights activists, including Sonu Nigamji, for the third time in the last few months, a show date for me has gotten cancelled and my act has been replaced by Kailash Kher. That yesterday's gig was on Women's Day was the cherry," she tweeted.
Last year, Sona accused Kailash and singer-composer Anu Malik of sexual misconduct and harrasment. After the allegations against Anu, Sonu came out in support of him. Sonu's support for Anu did not go well with Sona.
You will be happy & relieved to know dear men’s rights activists including Sonu Nigam ji,for the 3rd time in the last few months, a show date for me has gotten cancelled & my act has been replaced by,Kailash Kher.That yesterday’s gig was on Womens Day was the cherry. @IndiaMeToo— SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 9, 2019
