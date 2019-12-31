Sona Mohapatra Slams Trolls who Slut-shamed Her for Wearing a Swimsuit

Sona Mohapatra, one of the very vocal voices behind India's #MeToo movement, recently got trolled for posting pictures of herself in a swimsuit. The singer had on Monday posted pictures from her vacation where she was seen rocking a black swimsuit but was instead slut-shamed by people who said that she wore "provocative" clothes and later cried MeToo. another section of people showed disappointment by saying that they considered her a 'serious' person.

However, the singer, who refused to be slut-shamed, shared more pictures of herself and also shared a message of body positivity along with it. "I shared some last evening and people wrote in saying 'wearing slut clothes & then saying MeToo?' Some felt let down, "thought you were a serious person?!". Many sent (heart emjoi) and (fire emoji)... I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I come," she wrote on Twitter.

Check out the Twitter thread below:

Grateful for all writing in.The first category of people show themselves to the rest of the world & hopefully someone in their life’s will teach them the concept of ‘consent’ & how clothes or lack of them doesn’t justify anyone attacking a woman. 2020 here I Come. #SonaOnTheRocks pic.twitter.com/VrsJLggMKc — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

For the third lot who sent me love, right back at you!You give me strength everyday. I hear the music. I hear a beat. From the universe around. From within.🎶🎶 Own your spirit. Own your journey. Own your belly. Don’t suck any of it https://t.co/ry3O1dMlcy 2020 here I Come pic.twitter.com/gXyWjVttaM — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

The singer also engaged in a war of words on Twitter with hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, who wrote, “tired of women posing in skimpy clothes and thinking its #feminism” and wanted to “see some new perspectives” in 2020. Sona took to Twitter and said, “Maybe so in the place you come from & had the privilege to grow up in Sapna. It is not so ‘liberal’ in most parts of our country & the world in fact. So let people do their thing. You do yours. Running down others, women & their acts of defiance, saying ‘sh*t’ doesn’t befit you.”

Check it out below:

Maybe so in the place you come from & had the privilege to grow up in Sapna. It is not so ‘liberal’ in most parts of our country & the world in fact. So let people do their thing. You do yours. Running down others, women & their acts of defiance, saying ‘shit’ doesn’t befit you https://t.co/lBqArs6Wxb — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

oh geez.. . take a break .. not everything is about you! and stop the privilege crab game..you sound like a troll ! i grew up in orthodox times and broke norms .. i believe that is called revolution :) https://t.co/rxR9UQjies — Bumbai Ki Rani (@sapnabhavnani) December 31, 2019

you have to be the biggest hypocrite yet .. tweeting about people saying a bikini doesn't suit you to now womansplaining me that "shit" doesn't suit me .. please make another film on yourself since you are so great.. leave us thrash women to our shit ! https://t.co/rxR9UQjies — Bumbai Ki Rani (@sapnabhavnani) December 31, 2019

you are making false equivalence’s through & through Ms Sapna, also name calling & getting personal dragging my film into it. I wish you more sense & less bitterness 2020. https://t.co/UDqiH0MlEb — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

