3-min read

Sona Mohapatra Slams Trolls who Slut-shamed Her for Wearing a Swimsuit

Sona Mohapatra recently posted pictures of herself wearing a swimsuit, for which she got slut-shamed by trolls. The singer then gave a befitting reply by uploading more pictures in the swimsuit.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
Sona Mohapatra Slams Trolls who Slut-shamed Her for Wearing a Swimsuit
Sona Mohapatra recently posted pictures of herself wearing a swimsuit, for which she got slut-shamed by trolls. The singer then gave a befitting reply by uploading more pictures in the swimsuit.

Sona Mohapatra, one of the very vocal voices behind India's #MeToo movement, recently got trolled for posting pictures of herself in a swimsuit. The singer had on Monday posted pictures from her vacation where she was seen rocking a black swimsuit but was instead slut-shamed by people who said that she wore "provocative" clothes and later cried MeToo. another section of people showed disappointment by saying that they considered her a 'serious' person.

However, the singer, who refused to be slut-shamed, shared more pictures of herself and also shared a message of body positivity along with it. "I shared some last evening and people wrote in saying 'wearing slut clothes & then saying MeToo?' Some felt let down, "thought you were a serious person?!". Many sent (heart emjoi) and (fire emoji)... I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I come," she wrote on Twitter.

Check out the Twitter thread below:

The singer also engaged in a war of words on Twitter with hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, who wrote, “tired of women posing in skimpy clothes and thinking its #feminism” and wanted to “see some new perspectives” in 2020. Sona took to Twitter and said, “Maybe so in the place you come from & had the privilege to grow up in Sapna. It is not so ‘liberal’ in most parts of our country & the world in fact. So let people do their thing. You do yours. Running down others, women & their acts of defiance, saying ‘sh*t’ doesn’t befit you.”

Check it out below:

