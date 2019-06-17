Sona Mohapatra Takes Aim at Salman Khan Again, Asks Fans to Stop Worshipping 'Paper Tigers'

Sona Mohapatra seems to be in no mood to let go of any opportunity to slam Salman Khan. After calling out his 'low-brow' remarks on Priyanka Chopra during the promotions of Bharat, the singer has now criticized the film's not-so-amazing box office collections. Bharat, which released on Eid, is yet to cross Rs 200 crore in its the second week.

Salman Khan films have set a box office benchmark of their own. Besides the guaranteed viewership of all Bhai fans, the films are also promoted at a large scale. Bharat was no exception, but its box office collections are not as mindblowing as expected. The film, that has Salman portraying a man whose life runs parallel to India's journey since independence, had opened to a whopping Rs 42.30 crore. But it slowed down in the second week to earn about Rs 188.65 crore so far.

Sona retweeted a Box Office India report of Bharat's box office collections and took a jibe at the star, requesting fans to "stop worshipping these paper tigers", claiming that the actor had failed to "deliver a single, full week of returns".

Q. What do you call filmi superstars that don’t even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions & posturing? A. Paper Tigers(P.S : Stop worshipping these paper tigers dear #India . Let’s find & BE more worthy ‘heros’) https://t.co/VkZKUvKj93 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 15, 2019

Salman's spy franchise - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - was a big hit. In the previous incident of Sona vs Salman, the Ambarsariya singer had taken aim at the 53-year-old actor for his comments on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat. Priyanka had reportedly quit the film at the last moment because she wanted to get married to Nick Jonas. In an interview, Salman had said, "After all this, the 'Nick story' happened, the embarrassing thing happened and she chose to get married..."

Sona had tweeted at that time, "Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey... A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room... Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India."

