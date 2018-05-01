Sona Mohapatra Tweets to Mumbai Police After Receiving 'Threats' From Madariya Sufi Foundation

Dear @MumbaiPolice I have received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove my music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums. They claim that the video is vulgar,will flare communal tensions.I need to know whom to write in my response to at ur end — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The Sufi Madariya foundation has also called me a ‘regular offender’ & says that they find another five year old Video of me singing a Sufiana Kalam - Piya Se Naina on coke studio insulting Islam because I’m ‘dressed exposing my body’ & playing westernised music. @MumbaiPolice — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The Madariya foundation along with the agreement of the Nizamuddin Dargah have an issue with the description of my Tori Surat music video, “earthy incarnations of the feminine Divine” & with “a sleeveless dress and body exposing dancers”. Basically with everything woman & free. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

Dear @MumbaiPolice the Madariya Sufi foundation claims to work for Sufism,peace & universal brotherhood in their threatening notice to me. I ask you & #India ,what about the ‘sisterhood’?Why is it that in this day & age the women expected to cover up, not sing or dance in public — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

Thank you. Would request you to please give me the correct police email id so that I can forward their threatening mail & also my response to them. Will happily share my phone number also but I am worried to do this on social media. 🙏🏽🔴 https://t.co/yT1WQoO8ZH — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

Popular singer Sona Mohapatra posted a series of tweets to Mumbai Police regarding the threats she's received for her new song. In her tweets, the singer alleges that Madariya Sufi Foundation had sent her a notice and threatened her to remove the song Tori Surat. The track is a part of Sona’s latest project called Lal Pari Mastani. The Sufi love song was penned by Ameer Khusrau for his beloved Nizammudin Auliya.However, the video didn't go down well with the Sufi Foundation as they feel the song doesn't comply with the Sufi format. In her tweets, Mohapatra claimed the foundation termed the video obscene and objectionable. She alleged after giving the notice, they did not wait for her response and sent her threats through email. She further said the foundation stated that another video from her that came out five years ago was also inappropriate.Mohapatra recently compiled an album which includes songs from Sufiana Kalam by Baba Bulleh Shah in Raag Bhairavi. Her song Tori Surat has been inspired by poet Ameer Khusrau.Mumbai Police was quick to respond to her complaint and asked for her personal contact to begin the investigation. The singer thanked the police for their response.Later the singer also raised two questions in a Facebook post. She wrote, “I want to ask the Madariya Sufi Foundation, Chistiya Sufi Brotherhood & custodians at Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah Sharif these very simple but critical questions: 1) Are men & women equal in your eyes? 2) Why are women not allowed to sing inside your Dargahs like the men?”Madariya Sufi Foundation is a trust working to promote Sufism, peace, justice and human rights. The foundation focuses on research work of Sufi Saint Syed Badiuddin Zinda Shah Madar and his followers among others.