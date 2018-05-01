GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sona Mohapatra Tweets to Mumbai Police After Receiving 'Threats' From Madariya Sufi Foundation

Mumbai Police was quick to respond to her complaint and asked her to give them her number to carry on the investigation. The singer thanked the police for their response.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
Popular singer Sona Mohapatra posted a series of tweets to Mumbai Police regarding the threats she's received for her new song. In her tweets, the singer alleges that Madariya Sufi Foundation had sent her a notice and threatened her to remove the song Tori Surat. The track is a part of Sona’s latest project called Lal Pari Mastani. The Sufi love song was penned by Ameer Khusrau for his beloved Nizammudin Auliya.





However, the video didn't go down well with the Sufi Foundation as they feel the song doesn't comply with the Sufi format. In her tweets, Mohapatra claimed the foundation termed the video obscene and objectionable. She alleged after giving the notice, they did not wait for her response and sent her threats through email. She further said the foundation stated that another video from her that came out five years ago was also inappropriate.




Mohapatra recently compiled an album which includes songs from Sufiana Kalam by Baba Bulleh Shah in Raag Bhairavi. Her song Tori Surat has been inspired by poet Ameer Khusrau.










Mumbai Police was quick to respond to her complaint and asked for her personal contact to begin the investigation. The singer thanked the police for their response.




Later the singer also raised two questions in a Facebook post. She wrote, “I want to ask the Madariya Sufi Foundation, Chistiya Sufi Brotherhood & custodians at Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah Sharif these very simple but critical questions: 1) Are men & women equal in your eyes? 2) Why are women not allowed to sing inside your Dargahs like the men?”



Madariya Sufi Foundation is a trust working to promote Sufism, peace, justice and human rights. The foundation focuses on research work of Sufi Saint Syed Badiuddin Zinda Shah Madar and his followers among others.

