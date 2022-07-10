Sonakshi Sinha Addresses Wedding Rumours, Says 'Even My Parents Don’t...'

Sonakshi Sinha, through her Instagram post in May, set netizens prating over a mystery guy who seemed close to the actress. Not only that, Sinha had a big smile on her face as she flaunted a diamond ring with the caption “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU,”. This gave way to speculations about her engagement with Zaheer Iqbal. However, the rumours turned out to be a promotional stunt for her nail brand.

There has been a buzz about Sonakshi’s wedding for a while now. Reacting to the rumours, the Dabbang actress said that she would rather be spoken about for her work. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I have always maintained that if I’m being spoken about, I would rather be spoken about for my work (rather than my personal life). But of course, people are curious. They want to know what’s going on in my life and they can speculate all they want.”

She went on to add that she is a private person who prefers to strike a balance between her personal and public life. Unless she is ready, she would not share anything with the world. “Even my parents don’t ask me so much about my marriage than the media and the public. Even my parents are not bothered, as much as them,” said the Akira actress while addressing the rumours about her marriage.

Sonakshi Sinha is all geared up for her upcoming release Kakuda, a horror-comedy movie starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. The actress would also be seen in Double XL along with Huma Qureshi. It is a movie about two plus-size women as they navigate society’s beauty standards.

