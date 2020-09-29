Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrugan Sinha Team Up For a New Music Video Zaroorat

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her father Shatrughan Sinha have teamed up for a new music video Zaroorat. The video is a campaign in the form of a song produced by Republik of Musik in association with Beyond Music & White Billionaire Records.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges that have arisen from the economic slowdown has affected the peoples’ life hugely. The song will focus on these issues. The father-daughter duo will be seen together on screen for the first time. The first look of the video has been unveiled. Atul Mohan shared the first look of the video on Twitter and wrote, “#FirstTime @ShatruganSinha & #SonakshiSinha team up for a musical initiative #Zaroorat Song out on October 1! @republikvarun”

Talking about his first collaboration with Sonakshi, the actor is quoted by Koimoi as saying, “The song gives expression to the pain of the people and how it can be eased. I am positive that we will tide through these difficult times and I am happy to have offered my voice to such a perceptive and creative initiative.”

The music video will feature various personalities like Kiran Bedi, Sonal Mansingh, Laxmi Agarwal, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Ani Choying Drolma. The song is penned by Shravan Pundirr, directed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and rendered by artists like Simran Choudhary, Ajay Keswani, Shruti Unwind and rappers Muhfaad and Violina.

Sonakshi appreciated all the artists for executing the initiative to inspire people to be resourceful and kind to each other as the country is tackling big problems right now like economic slowdown, internal conflicts, and tension at our borders.

Meanwhile, the producers and directors of the show expressed a big thanks to the actress and her father and the team of artists who curated this initiative with their selfless gesture and respective talent. The video will be available on all streaming platforms from October 1, 2020.