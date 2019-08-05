Sonakshi Sinha Apologises to Valmiki Samaj Over Her Remark, Says 'It Was Unintentional'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has issued an apology after the Valmiki community held protests against the actress in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad for using an insensitive term during one of her interviews.

On Sunday, news agency ANI reported that members of the Valmiki community, offended by Sonakshi's reference to their community, burnt the actress' effigy in Moradabad.

Hours after, Sonakshi released a statement, saying that her comments were "unintentional" and "un-derogatory" and meant no harm to anyone.

"With reference to an interview I did with Siddharth Kanan on July 23, 2019, I place on record that I have tremendous regard and respect for the Valmiki Samaj and all their valuable contributions to our society and country. If any person or community has been hurt by the usage of any word by me, despite it being unintentional and un-derogatory to anyone, I humbly apologise for the same," read Sonakshi Sinha's statement released in both English and Hindi.

Last month, the Khandaani Shafakhana actress had used the word "bhangi" during the radio interview, which had offended the Valmiki community.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi's latest offering Khandaani Shafakhana is struggling at the box office. The film only managed to collect Rs 75 lakh on its opening day while on its second day it was slightly better at Rs 85 lakh. The total collection of Khandaani Shafakhana was Rs 1.60 crore in two days.

Khandaani Shafakhana revolves around the life of Babita Bedi who inherits a sex clinic from her uncle. The movie follows a host of unusual characters who seek help from her. The film also features Badshah, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Diana Penty and Kulbhushan Kharbanda along with Sonakshi Sinha.

