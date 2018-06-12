English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sonakshi Sinha Begins Filming Kalank
Dabbang girl, Sonakshi Sinha, seems to have a busy schedule. As she has just wrapping up the shoot for Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, she will now start filing for Karan Johar produced Kalank.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has started shooting for Karan Johar-produced Kalank.
Kalank will see an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur sharing screen space. Abhishek Varman will direct the "epic drama", which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019.
The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.
According to a source, Sonakshi was set to join the shoot on Thursday at an elaborate set constructed in Andheri.
"While not much can be revealed about her role and her look, one can definitely expect Sonakshi to be seen donning a entirely different look altogether unlike any of her previous cinematic outings", the source added.
Sonakshi's spokesperson confirmed the news, saying she will join the principal shooting of the film in Mumbai.
The actress has wrapped up shooting of Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi. the film is set to release on August 24.
Also Watch
Kalank will see an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur sharing screen space. Abhishek Varman will direct the "epic drama", which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019.
The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.
According to a source, Sonakshi was set to join the shoot on Thursday at an elaborate set constructed in Andheri.
"While not much can be revealed about her role and her look, one can definitely expect Sonakshi to be seen donning a entirely different look altogether unlike any of her previous cinematic outings", the source added.
Sonakshi's spokesperson confirmed the news, saying she will join the principal shooting of the film in Mumbai.
The actress has wrapped up shooting of Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi. the film is set to release on August 24.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Salman's Reaction While Shooting Allah Duhai Hai Will Make Your Day, Watch Video