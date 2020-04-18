Sonakshi Sinha Blasts Troll Over Ramayan Question: Please Watch It on DD, You'll Get Your Answers

Sonakshi Sinha has been in the eye of the storm ever since Doordarshan started re-runs of its popular mythological shows.

Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, had taken a dig at Sonkashi, saying that the ongoing re-runs of shows like Ramayan would be good for people like her who have "no knowledge" about Indian mythology.

Sonakshi had failed to answer a question on Ramayan, on the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati some time ago.

Recently during a question-and-answer session on social media, when a troll asked her a Ramayan related question, the actress retorted, “Lots of you have Ramayan related questions, please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!”

Coming in defence of his daughter, Sinha recently reacted to Khanna's comment on Sonakshi. "Who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?" Sinha asked.

"I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with Ramayan?” Bollywood Hungama quoted Sinha as saying

Khanna, later, appeared to backtrack on his earlier statement.

"People have blown my comment out of proportion and presented it wrongly to Shatruji. I have known him for long and have immense respect for him. I took Sonakshi’s name as a mere example. It does not mean I was trying to demean her or question her knowledge. My intention was not to target her. However, I am shocked to see how the current generation is not aware of many things," he told The Times of India.