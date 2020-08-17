Sonakshi Sinha Calls Twitter 'Buzz Kill', Says 'Life Has Changed for Better' After Quitting it

Actress Sonakshi Sinha opened up about quitting Twitter two months ago. The actress also opened up about the raging nepotism debate that sparked off online due to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about Twitter to Hindustan Times, the Dabangg 3 actress said, "More than the buzz, it was a buzz kill. Twitter has become such a playing ground for negativity with people going on and on about anything and everything and in such a gutsy manner."

"My life has changed for the better, it’s much cleaner, so I have no complaints. And I’ve also put my comments off on Instagram," she added.

She said that social media bullying can affect people's mental health immensely. She called the current social media unrest a 'bizarre' situation. She said, "If you’re not complying to what they’re saying, feeling or thinking, you end up getting trolled."

She also opened up about the debate on nepotism and said that the backlash faced by films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Sadak 2 is a result of "herd mentality." She said that no one likes hearing abuses. She added that the entire debate has been blown out of proportion.

She said that if anyone counts, the number of outsiders in the industry than so called insiders. She added it is misdirected anger and people have been instigated.

Sonakshi also took a dig at colleague Kangana Ranaut, saying that the person who sensationalised the word nepotism is managed by their sister. She also added that her father Shatrughan Sinha has never called up a producer and asked them to take Sonakshi in their films.