Sonakshi Sinha Channels Her Inner Mermaid During Exotic Beach Vacay in the Maldives; See Pics

The summer season is here, and celebs are resorting to their favourite holiday destination– the Maldives. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is the latest star to visit the beautiful place. Sonakshi took to Instagram on Wednesday and channelled her inner mermaid in gorgeous pictures, as she chills by the sea.

The Holiday actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a couple of pictures from her travel diaries. In the first snap, we see Sonakshi dressed in a bikini and a white shell-like transparent jacket as she poses by the seaside. With her luscious locks open, and dewy make up on, the actress looks stunning.

As we scroll further, we see a happy Sonakshi as she plays with seawater, by splashing it over. The last photo is a bird’s eye view of the place that gives us holiday vibes. It sees Sonakshi chilling as she lies down on a net, near the sea and soaks in the sun. The Dabangg actress seems to enjoy her stay at the mesmerizing location.

Taking to the captions, Sinha summarised her stay in the Maldives. She noted, “Mermaid spotting ♀️ My love affair with the Maldives just getting stronger with each trip and even more this time because of the most amazing stay at @vakkarumaldives curated by @travelnlivingin ❤️.Thanks, @yashlightroom for these stunning pictures!”

Soon after the snaps were shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

On the professional front, Sonakshi is now prepping up for her upcoming movie Ittefaq and the same stars Sidharth Malhotra in the key role. Apart from Ittefaq, she will be seen Karan Johar’s next and Nikhil Advani’s next movie.

