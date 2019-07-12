Sonakshi Sinha Clarifies in Cheating Case, Says Organiser is Maligning Her Crystal Clear Image
After it was reported that the police visited the Juhu residence of Sonakshi Sinha in connection with a cheating case, the actress came out with an explanatory note on Twitter.
Image of Sonakshi Sinha, courtesy of Instagram
After it was reported on Friday that the Uttar Pradesh Police, assisted by officials from the Juhu police station, visited the house of Sonakshi Sinha in an alleged case of cheating, the actress has clarified her stance in the matter.
Sonakshi wrote on Twitter that the complainant was trying to malign her image in the press. She added that the enforcement authorities will have her full cooperation in the matter and also urged the media to not "fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man."
She wrote on Twitter, "An event organiser who couldn't live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my image crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man. Yours honestly and sincerely, Sonakshi Sinha."
See Sonakshi's post here:
July 12, 2019
In February this year, a case of fraud was registered against Sonakshi in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Talent Full On Company was roped in for the event and after talking to the private secretary of Sonakshi, Rs 32 lakh was deposited in her account. At the last minute however, Sonakshi cancelled her appearance causing losses to the organiser.
