Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sonakshi Sinha Clarifies in Cheating Case, Says Organiser is Maligning Her Crystal Clear Image

After it was reported that the police visited the Juhu residence of Sonakshi Sinha in connection with a cheating case, the actress came out with an explanatory note on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sonakshi Sinha Clarifies in Cheating Case, Says Organiser is Maligning Her Crystal Clear Image
Image of Sonakshi Sinha, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

After it was reported on Friday that the Uttar Pradesh Police, assisted by officials from the Juhu police station, visited the house of Sonakshi Sinha in an alleged case of cheating, the actress has clarified her stance in the matter.

Read: UP Police Visits Sonakshi Sinha's House in Juhu in Connection with a Cheating Case

Sonakshi wrote on Twitter that the complainant was trying to malign her image in the press. She added that the enforcement authorities will have her full cooperation in the matter and also urged the media to not "fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man."

She wrote on Twitter, "An event organiser who couldn't live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my image crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man. Yours honestly and sincerely, Sonakshi Sinha."

See Sonakshi's post here:

In February this year, a case of fraud was registered against Sonakshi in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Talent Full On Company was roped in for the event and after talking to the private secretary of Sonakshi, Rs 32 lakh was deposited in her account. At the last minute however, Sonakshi cancelled her appearance causing losses to the organiser.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram