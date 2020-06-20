Sonakshi Sinha Deactivates Twitter Account to Protect Her Sanity, But Stays Put on Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her Twitter account on Saturday to protect herself from all the negativity on social media. The actress posted a photo of Amy Poehler making a peace out sign in her last tweet, saying, "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, im off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out."

She shared a screengrab of her tweet on Instagram and said, "Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter (Let the village be on fire, I don't care)."

Several starkids have come under fire since Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide re-ignited the nepotism debate on social media. Several actresses, including Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have been constantly trolled for seeming to have mocked the actor in the past.

Both Alia and Sonam had posted their condolences on Sushant's death, but were criticised in return when netizens dug out their reactions and comments on Sushant on separate episodes of Koffee with Karan.

The chat show's host, Karan Johar himself, has been brutally slammed for promoting nepotism in Bollywood and not giving a fair chance to 'outsiders' like the Chhichhore actor. In the aftermath, Karan unfollowed most celebrities on Twitter and reduced his following count to just 8 people.

Meanwhile, actor Saqib Saleem on Saturday evening, announced: "I am Breaking Up with you Twitter."

"Hey Twitter, when we met for the first time, you were a lovely. A great platform to express feelings, gather knowledge and understand many different points of view. But, of late you seem to have gotten lost in all the hate everyone is so ready to throw at each other, a place of bullies, a place where abusing people is a normal code of conduct."

"These last few days have forced me to realise that I don't need this kind of energy in my life, where I wake up to hatred, where kindness is lost. It has made me realise that I need to surround myself with people, things, content and vibes that reflect who I want to be and how I want to feel; energies are contagious!"

"Thank you to my almost 99k followers for all the love. We will stay connected through other platforms, but for now, Twitter and I are done. In a world where you can be anything, be kind," shared Saqib Saleem in a statement issued on Twitter.

