Sonakshi Sinha Gives Sassiest Reply to Fan Who Asks Her When She Will Get Married

Sonakshi Sinha sure knows how to handle comments that are quite uncalled for. The actress, who is more than a decade old in Bollywood, never shies away from shutting down users who ask irrelevant and indecent questions about her life on social media. Recently, Sonakshi, who has been quarantining at her home just ‘for fun’ as she doesn’t have COVID-19, interacted with her fans via an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. She was answering all sorts of questions by her fans when a user asked: ‘Ma’am, everyone is getting married. When will you get married?’

To this, Sonakshi replied in her own badass way: ‘Everyone is also getting COVID. Should I get that too?’ Last month, Sonakshi Sinha shared a heartfelt birthday greeting for Zaheer Iqbal, whom she is rumoured to be dating. Both Zaheer and Sonakshi started their careers with Salman Khan projects.

Sharing two pictures of herself and Zaheer together, she wrote, “Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye. #bestbestfriend #whattaguy @iamzahero.”

On Sunday evening, Sonakshi shared a video of herself on her Instagram story and started her AMA session with this note: ‘Literally been on this couch all weekend and re-watched the Marvel movies in chronological order. What did you get up to this weekend?’ When one of the users wrote about ‘recovering from COVID-19’ over the weekend, the Dabangg actress responded like this: ‘If it makes you feel any better some people (me) quarantine for fun. Jokes apart…lots of love to all those recovering.’

A user also criticised her for allegedly ‘answering very rudely’ to her fans. Here’s what Sonakshi had to say: ‘I am actually not. It is called being witty or using sarcasm to display your sense of humour. It’s okay, a lot of people don’t get it. You are one of them.’

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, in which she starred opposite Salman Khan as Rajjo. Since then, she has featured in several hits like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R… Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Mission Mangal, Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

