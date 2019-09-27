Take the pledge to vote

Sonakshi Sinha Has Her Curious Eyes on Laal Kaptaan, First Look Unveiled

Sonakshi Sinha was said to make an appearance in Saif Ali Khan's 'Laal Kaptaan', releasing October 18. Her first look has been unveiled.

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Image of Sonakshi Sinha, courtesy of Instagram
Saif Ali Khan is returning on screen in a never-seen before avatar in Laal Kaptaan, releasing October 18. The film is an Anand L Rai productions, whose last collaboration with a big star, Shah Rukh Khan in Zero, crashed at the box office. The film is highly anticipated because of the naga sadhu look of Saif but earlier there were reports that Sonakshi Sinha would also be making an appearance in the film in a cameo role.

Now, the actress' look from Laal Kaptaan has been unveiled and its a never-seen-before look one for Sonakshi as well. She can be seen sitting in a large hall, beautifully poised and elegantly seated on a mattress. Although her face is covered behind a veil, her eyes do tell a deep moving story. Maybe she is waiting for her lover to come. Her maroon costume and jewelry adds to the beauty of the look and we hope she does keep her curious eyes open for us.

Check out Sonakshi's look from Laal Kaptaan here:

Laal Kaptaan is Saif's next big venture post Netflix series Sacred Games 2. trhe seris has been selected for Emmy Entertainment Awrds 2019 and Saif was excited to here the news. He told PTI, "It’s great (moment), I mean the idea was to do something honest on a platform that is kind of international. Something like ‘Narcos’ that is a Netflix original and they encourage you tell your story the way you do but in an international way to an international audience. Hence I feel in a way it is well deserved to have been nominated at an international platform. Full credit to the team and the production and of course the directors and the lovely actors,” Saif, who has won a lot of appreciation for his performance as Sartaj Singh."

