Sonakshi Sinha Has Message for Trolls Questioning Contributions Made Towards Fight Against COVID-19

Many celebrities and common people have stepped up to donate for coronavirus relief work. While some have chosen to make monetary contributions to help fund the war against the deadly virus, others are offering food, shelter, medical equipments and other necessary help within their means for those who are less privileged and in need.

However, actress Sonakshi Sinha is upset with the fact that social media users are constantly questioning those who have not publicly announced their contributions in the fight against coronavirus. She said that announcing personal efforts in helping people was a personal preference.

Responding to such trolls, Sonakshi wrote in her latest tweet, "Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced,contributions weren't made. Neki kar dariya mein daal, suna toh hoga? Kuch log actually follow karte hai! Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good (announcing or not is a personal preference) (sic)."

Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced,contributions weren't made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)😊 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 31, 2020

Only recently, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were questioned by people on social media since no public announcement was made in regard to their contributions towards the war against coronavirus. Actor Nikhil Dwivedi had then come forward and detailed how Salman, SRK and even Amitabh Bachchan spent money substantially on charities.

