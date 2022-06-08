Sonakshi Sinha Has the Most Hilarious Response to Her Wedding Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal, Watch

After Zaheer Iqbal seemingly made his relationship Instagram official with Sonakshi Sinha, rumours were doing the rounds that the actress will finally tie the knot. Now, Sonakshi responded to those rumours through her latest social media post and it is nothing short of hilarious. In the video, she can be seen sitting in a room, having deep thoughts. In the clip, she wrote, “Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho?!?

She replied on behalf of the media with Shah Rukh Khan’s popular dialogue which has become a part of trendy Instgram Reels. She wrote, “Le media:” and lip-synced the dialogue, “Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel good. I have fun).”

Captioning the video, she wrote, “Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do.”

Watch the video:

A lot of her fans and industry colleagues reacted to the video, including her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer. He dropped several laughing emojis on the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Sonakshi Sinha’s birthday, her beau Zaheer seemed to confirm their relationship and make it Instagram official. The Notebook actor posted a couple of videos and a photo with Sonakshi on Instagram and wrote that he loves her. In the videos, they can be seen in an aeroplane, where the actress is cutely munching on food. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You ❤️ Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.s – This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other ”

Take a look:

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer made their Bollywood debuts as part of Salman Khan’s ventures. Sonakshi started her career in 2010 with Dabangg, while Zaheer debuted in 2019 with Notebook. The Bollywood lovebirds will soon be seen together in the upcoming film Double XL, which is set to be released in 2022. Satram Ramani directs the film, which also stars Huma Qureshi.

