Sonakshi Sinha, Her Brothers Launch Art Platform on Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam's Anniversary

On the occasion of their parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha’s anniversary, actress Sonakshi Sinha along with her brothers Luv and Kussh Sinha have launched an art platform called House of Creativity.

House of Creativity (HOC), conceptualised and materialised by the trio, promises to be a one-of-its-kind online platform for the new post-2020 art world. HOC aims at educating art connoisseurs, advise and enrich new art collectors, and display an ever-fresh online art collection for everybody.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her painting work. She wrote, “Sonakshi Sinha’s expressionist work captures flowing lines defining Ganesha. The first in its series, Anaaye presents the magnanimity and serenity of Lord Ganesha. The bold neon colours amalgamate contemporary ideas and mythologies."

Sonakshi, Luv and Kussh each have a long term practice of visual arts besides individual careers in acting, film direction, film production, politics and philanthropy. Talking about the platform, Luv said, “House of Creativity is a platform that represents our individual styles and creative work. We are all artistically different but are united by the passion of expressing ourselves creatively. We came up with the idea of HOC as I felt that there are many emerging and established artists in India who aren’t able to connect with a larger audience, and are focused primarily on those who belong to a certain demographic. We want to use our reach as a film and political family to provide a platform that will allow them to reach the maximum number of people possible. It is also a platform for us to showcase our own artwork to the world, and give them a chance to access something exclusive that won’t be something you can purchase anywhere else.”

