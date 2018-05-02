I Have Been Bodyshamed Quite a Bit, But Moving Ahead of That: Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has often been body-shamed, says it is important for the audience to rise above looks and delve deeper into an artiste's work.Sonakshi is all for the fact that one's work speaks for itself. The actress, who walked the ramp at the launch of Streax Professional's Spring Summer 2018 Collection ‘Marigold' in an orange floor-sweepimg gown, on Tuesday told IANS: "We should tell the audience and honestly that is something I have advocated since the starting of my career.""I have always been projecting a very strong body image. Being true to yourself... I have been bodyshamed quite a bit but moving ahead of that because that is what I have always believed in...That it's not how you look but how you do and about how many people you reach out to," she added.While the media here waited for a conversation with the actress, who had flown in from Kuala Lumpur to be a part of the event, there was chatter about Sonakshi's weight loss and "sculpted body".Don't such comments and questions on weight annoy her?"I have been answering questions on my weight loss for so long that I have become indifferent to them. There are certain things that seem odd at the moment, but I am kind of used to it," said Sonakshi."And it's okay, it's part of my profession. These are very basic things that people are interested in, which is why they ask. They are I guess, the most obvious questions," added the actress, who will next be seen in Happy Phirr Bhaag Jaayegi, Kalank and Dabangg 3.