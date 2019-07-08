Sonakshi Sinha is Proud of Playing a Sex Clinic Owner in New Film Khandaani Shafakhana
Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah in important roles, Khandaani Shafakhana is slated to release on August 2.
Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah on Khandaani Shafakhana’s poster.
Known for acting in family entertainers, Sonakshi Sinha says she was surprised when she was offered the lead role in Shilpi Dasgupta’s forthcoming directorial Khandaani Shafakhana, which revolves around a woman who runs a sex clinic.
On what made her want to do the film, she told Mid-Day, "It is about Babita Bedi, who runs a sex clinic after she inherits it. I was surprised and wondered why they were approaching me for a film with a bold theme like this. If you see my track record, I have only done family entertainers. So, I was confused initially, but when they narrated the entire subject to me, I was floored."
Saying that she is proud to be associated with the project, Sonakshi added, "I am happy that we are making films like Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, but these films have had a male protagonist. So I am proud to be the first actress to do a film like this."
The film’s makers recently released the rejigged version of Rakshak’s blockbuster track Shehar Ki Ladki. A promotional song, it features Diana Penty and borrows Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon from the original.
Also starring Varun Sharma and Badshah, Khandaani Shafakhana is slated to release on August 2. It will lock horns at the box office with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Jabariya Jodi, which is also scheduled to release on the same day.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Turns Photographer for Charlie's Angels Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor
- Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Defends Controversial Statement, Says 'You Took Me Completely Wrong'
- Apple is Our Role Model For Customer Data Privacy, Says Huawei CEO
- Pakistan Politician Praises Pilot For Plane's 'Narrow Escape,' Shares Video of GTA 5
- WATCH | Jadeja's Abilities Brings Him Into Conversation for NZ Semi: Kumble
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s