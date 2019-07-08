Sonakshi Sinha is Proud of Playing a Sex Clinic Owner in New Film Khandaani Shafakhana

Known for acting in family entertainers, Sonakshi Sinha says she was surprised when she was offered the lead role in Shilpi Dasgupta’s forthcoming directorial Khandaani Shafakhana, which revolves around a woman who runs a sex clinic.

On what made her want to do the film, she told Mid-Day, "It is about Babita Bedi, who runs a sex clinic after she inherits it. I was surprised and wondered why they were approaching me for a film with a bold theme like this. If you see my track record, I have only done family entertainers. So, I was confused initially, but when they narrated the entire subject to me, I was floored."

Saying that she is proud to be associated with the project, Sonakshi added, "I am happy that we are making films like Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, but these films have had a male protagonist. So I am proud to be the first actress to do a film like this."

The film’s makers recently released the rejigged version of Rakshak’s blockbuster track Shehar Ki Ladki. A promotional song, it features Diana Penty and borrows Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon from the original.

Also starring Varun Sharma and Badshah, Khandaani Shafakhana is slated to release on August 2. It will lock horns at the box office with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Jabariya Jodi, which is also scheduled to release on the same day.

