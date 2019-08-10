Sonakshi Sinha Knocks Over Akshay Kumar from His Chair During Mission Mangal Promotions

Akshay Kumar, who is known for playing tricks and pranks with Bollywood stars on film sets, got a taste of his own medicine when his co-star from the upcoming film Mission Mangal, Sonakshi Sinha, knocked him over from his chair while they were busy with promotions.

The video that was shared by Sonakshi to her Insta stories has Akshay sitting besides her and talking to the concerned person about Mission Mangal and related subjects. While doing so, Akshay adjusts in his chair and pushes it slightly backwards. Sonakshi, who was seated near him, saw the opportunity and with a slight nudge to Akshay's chest knocked him over from his chair.

In the video, Akshay can be seen taking the fall, while his co-stars, including Taapsee pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and others gasp in wonder and fear. Luckily, the fall was not serious and Akshay recovered from the incident soon afterwards. Explaining the reason behind the same, Sonakshi can be heard saying, "When people irritate me, that's what I do." Overlaying the video, Sonakshi also wrote, "You Should've seen their faces," possibly referring to all those present during the incident, who were seemingly too shocked by Sonakshi's bold and spontaneous move.

Watch video here:

This Independence Day, there will be big noise at the box office as two big Hindi films will clash with each other. Akshay's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House are all set to weigh each other in at the ticket window. Also releasing that day is Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

