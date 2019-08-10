Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sonakshi Sinha Knocks Over Akshay Kumar from His Chair During Mission Mangal Promotions

Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar and the cast of 'Mission Mangal' had gathered for film promotion, when the incident involving the two actors took place. Watch video here.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2019, 7:40 AM IST
Sonakshi Sinha Knocks Over Akshay Kumar from His Chair During Mission Mangal Promotions
Image of Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, courtesy of Instagram
Akshay Kumar, who is known for playing tricks and pranks with Bollywood stars on film sets, got a taste of his own medicine when his co-star from the upcoming film Mission Mangal, Sonakshi Sinha, knocked him over from his chair while they were busy with promotions.

The video that was shared by Sonakshi to her Insta stories has Akshay sitting besides her and talking to the concerned person about Mission Mangal and related subjects. While doing so, Akshay adjusts in his chair and pushes it slightly backwards. Sonakshi, who was seated near him, saw the opportunity and with a slight nudge to Akshay's chest knocked him over from his chair.

In the video, Akshay can be seen taking the fall, while his co-stars, including Taapsee pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and others gasp in wonder and fear. Luckily, the fall was not serious and Akshay recovered from the incident soon afterwards. Explaining the reason behind the same, Sonakshi can be heard saying, "When people irritate me, that's what I do." Overlaying the video, Sonakshi also wrote, "You Should've seen their faces," possibly referring to all those present during the incident, who were seemingly too shocked by Sonakshi's bold and spontaneous move.

This Independence Day, there will be big noise at the box office as two big Hindi films will clash with each other. Akshay's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House are all set to weigh each other in at the ticket window. Also releasing that day is Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Read: Away From Mission Mangal-Batla House Clash, Akshay Kumar-John Abraham's Bromance Wins Internet

