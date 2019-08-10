Sonakshi Sinha Knocks Over Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Video Calls Taimur From Sets of DID

Akshay Kumar, who is known for playing tricks and pranks with Bollywood stars on film sets, got a taste of his own medicine when his co-star from the upcoming film Mission Mangal, Sonakshi Sinha, knocked him over from his chair while they were busy with promotions. In a video shared by Sonakshi on Instagram, Akshay can be seen taking the fall while his co-stars, including Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and others gasp in fear.

Read: Sonakshi Sinha Knocks Over Akshay Kumar from His Chair During Mission Mangal Promotions

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest video, which is from outside the sets of Dance India Dance, is winning over the internet. It shows Kareena and her son Taimur on video call as the actress walks amidst security, with her phone held up to her face.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Video Calling Taimur From the Sets of DID is Every Millennial's Mom

Netflix is back with the third season of the wrestling comedy GLOW, as well as an intriguing story of a Mumbai couple on a date in the film Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil. Amazon Prime Video is bringing an all-new Amazon Original, Free Meek. Produced by and starring Grammy winning artist Jay-Z, Free Meek is a mini docuseries that chronicles the life of the Philadelphia based rap artist Meek Mill.

Find out more about what's streaming this week: Streaming Now: Sandra Oh Starrer Killing Eve, Jay-Z’s Docuseries on Meek Mill Criminal Case

Rakhi Sawant has revealed that despite being in show business, she has not introduced her husband to the world because he is media shy. In a recent interview, she said, "Mere husband ko media etc pasand nahi. Unko kisi ke saamne aana nahi tha. Shaadi toh family ke beech mein hoti hai, duniya ko thhodi na bulana hota hai!"

Read: Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Kept Her Marriage a Secret Because Her NRI Husband is Media Shy

An investigation conducted by a firm in London concluded that the number of followers that celebs enjoy on Instagram may not be the actual indicator of their popularity since these figures may largely be made up of fake followers.

Read: Almost Half of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone's Instagram Followers Don't Exist, Claims Report

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane and other cast members of the iconic film attended a special screening to mark 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Read: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane in an Epic Selfie to Mark 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.