English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria Get Their Glam on at Manish Malhotra's Bash
Bollywood beauties Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi and Kiara Advani attended a fun bash hosted by the designer last night.
Bollywood beauties Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi and Kiara Advani attended a fun bash hosted by the designer last night.
Loading...
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a glittering bash last night with Bollywood divas like Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Sanon in attendance. It seemed to be a fun evening for the Bollywood beauties, who were joined by Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi and Kiara Advani at the party.
Kriti attended the bash in an interesting all-black outfit that looked formal but had a certain playfulness to it.
Sonakshi Sinha's powder blue pantsuit was in line with the trends this summer.
The newbie actresses matched the red carpet presence of the divas in their designer outfits which were perfect for a glamorous but laid-back soiree. Tara Sutaria, ahead of making her debut with Student Of The Year 2, turned up in a silver embellished sleeveless mini dress, accentuating her slender figure.
Giving Tara competition was Ananya Panday, the other 'student' who is making her debut as well. Ananya has been a fashionista even before she stepped into films, being papped wherever she went. The daughter of Chunky Pandey turned up in a grey-printed dress, channeling subdued glamour.
Sooraj Pancholi, Punit Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Khushi Kapoor and many more attended the star-studded event.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Kriti attended the bash in an interesting all-black outfit that looked formal but had a certain playfulness to it.
Sonakshi Sinha's powder blue pantsuit was in line with the trends this summer.
The newbie actresses matched the red carpet presence of the divas in their designer outfits which were perfect for a glamorous but laid-back soiree. Tara Sutaria, ahead of making her debut with Student Of The Year 2, turned up in a silver embellished sleeveless mini dress, accentuating her slender figure.
Giving Tara competition was Ananya Panday, the other 'student' who is making her debut as well. Ananya has been a fashionista even before she stepped into films, being papped wherever she went. The daughter of Chunky Pandey turned up in a grey-printed dress, channeling subdued glamour.
Sooraj Pancholi, Punit Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Khushi Kapoor and many more attended the star-studded event.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria Get Their Glam on at Manish Malhotra's Bash
- Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Star in a Song Dedicated to Pulwama Victims
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 to Launch Alongside Redmi Y3 on April 22: Price, Features and More
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Darkest Night, Spectator Mode, New Weapons And More
- Ranveer Singh Learns Tricks of the Trade from Kapil Dev at '83 Sets, See Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results