Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria Get Their Glam on at Manish Malhotra's Bash

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a glittering bash last night with Bollywood divas like Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Sanon in attendance. It seemed to be a fun evening for the Bollywood beauties, who were joined by Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi and Kiara Advani at the party.Kriti attended the bash in an interesting all-black outfit that looked formal but had a certain playfulness to it.Sonakshi Sinha's powder blue pantsuit was in line with the trends this summer.The newbie actresses matched the red carpet presence of the divas in their designer outfits which were perfect for a glamorous but laid-back soiree. Tara Sutaria, ahead of making her debut with Student Of The Year 2, turned up in a silver embellished sleeveless mini dress, accentuating her slender figure.Giving Tara competition was Ananya Panday, the other 'student' who is making her debut as well. Ananya has been a fashionista even before she stepped into films, being papped wherever she went. The daughter of Chunky Pandey turned up in a grey-printed dress, channeling subdued glamour.Sooraj Pancholi, Punit Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Khushi Kapoor and many more attended the star-studded event.