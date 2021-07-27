Sonakshi Sinha Looks Resplendent as She Promotes Bhuj: The Pride of India

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The film will show how 300 women in Bhuj, led by IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, repaired a damaged air-strip of the Bhuj airport, which was detrimental for India’s victory in the war. The promotions of the film have started, which will release soon.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share pictures of her stunning outfit while promoting Bhuj. Sonakshi wore a white A-line midi-dress white an oversized trench coat. She accessorised the look with white stilettoes. “Do i have your attention? For #bhujpromotions," she wrote.

She also shared another post where she revealed the details of her look. In the close-up picture, Sonakshi looked stunning with nude make-up and an assortment of rings.

Sonakshi plays Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker and farmer, who convinced 299 women to organise and help the Indian Army during the 1971 War. Last year, Sonakshi took to Instagram to share the first look of her character. “Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army!" she wrote.

Bhuj: The Pride of India also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal role. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhuj will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11, 2021.

