Sonakshi Sinha Loses Her Cool On People Using Sushant Singh Rajput's Death For Their Own Publicity

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has lost her cool on people, who are talking and posting about their issues using the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress penned a lengthy note, where her angst is clearly visible through her words.

Sonakshi took to Instagram stories and shared, "The problem with wrestling with pigs is that you get dirty and the pig enjoys it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity...PLEASE just stop. Your spewing negativity, hate and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed. Really. (sic)"

Sushant passed away on Sunday morning. He was 34. The actor's body was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police. He had started his career in entertainment industry with television serials. In the year 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with Abhisekh Kapoor's Kai Po Che.

Later, he entertained the audiences with his performance in movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Welcome to New York, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive.

Among the actor's unreleased films is Dil Bechara, remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was rumoured to be released directly on OTT platform over the next few months.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

