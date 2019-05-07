Take the pledge to vote

Sonakshi Sinha on Campaigning for Her Mother: Did it as a Daughter, Not a Bollywood Star

Sonakshi Sinha was at a road show for her mother Poonam who is contesting the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate.

IANS

May 7, 2019
Sonakshi Sinha says she didn't choose to campaign for her mother Poonam Sinha at her political rally as a Bollywood celebrity. Rather, the actress says he stepped in as a daughter in support of her mother.

Earlier this month, Sonakshi was at a road show for her mother Poonam who is contesting the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Sonakshi was accompanied by her brother Kushh Sinha as they campaigned for their mother.

"I was very happy to be in Lucknow with my mother and was overwhelmed with the turnout and support that we saw at our rally. I wasn't there as a celebrity but in the capacity of a daughter to support her mother," Sonakshi said in a statement.

Yesterday, Sonakshi shared this photo from the rally as Lucknow went to polls.



Both parents of Sonakshi are contestants in the Lok Sabha Elections this year. Poonam, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, is contesting against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency. Shatrughan himself has joined the Congress and is the party candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. He too has campaigned for his wife at political rallies.

On the film front, Sonakshi is busy with several projects. She will be seen playing an astrophysicist in Mission Mangal, a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in Bhuj: The Pride of India and reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3.

Loading...
