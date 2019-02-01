LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Sonakshi Sinha on Filming Dabangg 3: It Feels Like I Am Back Home

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank and Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Sonakshi Sinha on Filming Dabangg 3: It Feels Like I Am Back Home
Image: Instagram/Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha started her acting career in Bollywood in 2010 with Salman Khan’s blockbuster cop film Dabangg. Now nine years later, it has grown into a successful franchise that will begin filming its third instalment in April.

On coming back to Dabangg for the third time, Sinha told Mid-Day, "It feels like I am back home because that's where I started my career. My life changed completely after that film, it's how I found my calling. Dabangg will always be the most special to me."

The 31-year-old has an exciting 2019 ahead of her. She will be seen playing myriad characters in several big-budget ensemble films, including Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank and Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal.

On the stark variety of her roles in upcoming projects, she said, "What made me opt for these films is that (they gave me a chance to) narrate different stories and play characters that are so far apart from each other. The headspace of each character is individualistic, and every director's narrative is different, which makes the entire process riveting."

Satisfied with where her career has brought her today, she added, "We are in a great phase in terms of the content that is being churned out, and the audience is wonderfully accepting of it. Be it Dabangg (2010), Lootera (2013), Akira (2016), Noor (2017) or Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi (2018)—each of my roles has different shades and textures. The promising times ahead will only aid my effort to diversify my offerings as an artiste."

