Sonakshi Sinha on Her Role in Kalank: I Can’t Complain Because it's a Meaty Part
Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is slated to release on April 17.
Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from Kalank. (Image: Instagram/Sonakshi Sinha)
Though Kalank is crowded with the towering presence of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha says her character in the film—Satya—is pivotal.
Not worried about being overshadowed by other actors, she told Firstpost, “When you see the film as a whole, all these things become very trivial. Every character has a part to play in the narrative to take the story forward, and if every actor thinks that way then we will never be able to make multi-starrers. We have to see the bigger picture and whatever works for the film. I can’t complain because it is a meaty part.”
However, Sonakshi doesn’t have any scenes with Madhuri in the film and she isn’t too happy about it. “That is my biggest complaint to Abhishek (Varman, director). Madhuri is someone who every actress has looked up to at some point in their life because of her body of work and the kind of person that she is,” Sonakshi said.
The Dabangg actor says Satya is kind of similar to Pakhi, the character she played in her 2013 film Lootera. “I also got that feeling because the kind of woman she is – strong, silent, resilient, sacrificing. It is an emotional role.”
But there is nothing similar about her and Satya, Sonakshi says. “Satya is so graceful and elegant, whereas I am a tomboy who likes wearing track pants and chill. I am not similar to Satya at all. Also in terms of the period she belongs to, the family that she lives with, the whole setting — there cannot be any similarities,” she said.
