Sonakshi Sinha on Kalank's Failure: It is Bad Luck that Film Did Not Work Out

Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Satya Chaudhry in Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank.' The film is running in theatres now.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha on Kalank's Failure: It is Bad Luck that Film Did Not Work Out
Sonakshi Sinha considers herself an instinctive performer and someone who looks forward to doing her best even in the face of failure. The actor says she does not worry about the aspects of films that are out of her control.

"Every film is important to me. I hope, wish and pray every film does well. It is bad luck that the last couple of films did not work out. But I don't lose hope, I always look forward to do my best," Sonakshi told PTI.

"I pick up films very instinctively. Box office is not in my control, as an actor I have control over my performance and acting. I don't stress over what is not in my control. "Every film that I have done, irrespective of whether they have done well commercially or not, has taught me a lot. I will always cherish that experience," she said.

The actor, whose last cinematic outing was multi-starrer Kalank, will next be seen in Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar. She will also reprise her role in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan.

"I have also signed 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. We will hopefully start work in June. It is a fabulous role," Sonakshi said, adding she was approached for a film on the same story in the past. "I believe I was destined to do this film," she said.

