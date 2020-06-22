Sonakshi Sinha On Trolls Mocking Her Twitter Exit: Have Taken Away Your Power

Actress Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her Twitter account last Saturday after receiving an overwhelming amount of abuse for a cryptic tweet after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor's suicide has led to a rise of incessant trolling towards star-kids after many people opened up about Sushant's career being sabotaged for being an outsider.

Now, Sonakshi has uploaded a video on Instagram and wrote a lengthy caption slamming trolls, who mocked her Twitter exit. She said she took away their power with that move and she was the real winner.

"Some people are celebrating like they won something... I'm happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha. (you can feel so, it doesn't bother me.)

"I've cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. I've taken away your power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. I've taken away that access you had to me, that I had given you so trustingly. So, there's only one winner here. Me," she wrote.

















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jun 21, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

"Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which I've garnered over the last ten years," she concluded.



Sonakshi isn't the only actress facing bullying on the internet. Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also massively trolled for taking digs at the late actor in jest in previous seasons of Koffee With Karan.

Follow @News18Movies for more