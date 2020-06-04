Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up On Her Birthday Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Actress Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 2. The actress, who often celebrates her birthday by travelling, opened up about breaking the tradition due to the lockdown.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Sonakshi said, . “I had never imagined a birthday in lockdown, but I didn’t mind it too much. I have always believed in small celebrations with only a few of my loved ones around. This one was with my family and I am more than happy about it.”

She also opened up about the tradition of celebrating her birthday with a vacation, which began three years ago. “I brought in the day in Goa with friends flying in from different parts of the country. I started the tradition of going out of town for my birthday three years ago. It was disrupted this year but I can’t wait to get back to it,” she added.



On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Pranitha Subhash, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar among others. Parineeti Chopra and Rana Daggubati were also supposed to be a part of the film but walked out due to scheduling conflicts and health issues respectively.

