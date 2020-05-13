Sonakshi Sinha Posts 'Sunday Selfie' as She Doesn't Know 'What Day it is'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a "Sunday selfie" because she has lost track of what day it is, due to the lockdown.

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself looking at the camera, with sun rays hitting her face and adding more glow to her natural look.

"#SundaySelfie because I don't know what day it is anymore #lifeinthetimeofcorona #lockdownlife," she captioned the image.

On the acting front, Sonakshi has made a special appearance in actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comedy film Ghoomketu, which is scheduled to stream on a digital platform.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Ghoomketu is a comedy- drama from the viewpoint of a budding writer (played by Nawazuddin), struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. The film also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles.

She will also be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Pranitha Subhash, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar among others. Parineeti Chopra and Rana Daggubati were also supposed to be a part of the film but walked out due to scheduling conflicts and health issues respectively.

