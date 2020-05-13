MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sonakshi Sinha Posts 'Sunday Selfie' as She Doesn't Know 'What Day it is'

Sonakshi Sinha Posts 'Sunday Selfie' as She Doesn't Know 'What Day it is'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently quarantining at her Mumbai residence due to the coronavirus lockdown, posted a "Sunday selfie" as she could not keep tabs on the days.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
Share this:

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a "Sunday selfie" because she has lost track of what day it is, due to the lockdown.

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself looking at the camera, with sun rays hitting her face and adding more glow to her natural look.

"#SundaySelfie because I don't know what day it is anymore #lifeinthetimeofcorona #lockdownlife," she captioned the image.

On the acting front, Sonakshi has made a special appearance in actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comedy film Ghoomketu, which is scheduled to stream on a digital platform.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Ghoomketu is a comedy- drama from the viewpoint of a budding writer (played by Nawazuddin), struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. The film also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles.

She will also be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Pranitha Subhash, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar among others. Parineeti Chopra and Rana Daggubati were also supposed to be a part of the film but walked out due to scheduling conflicts and health issues respectively.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading